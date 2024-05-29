Leeds United hero Luke Ayling has admitted that it was an “easy decision” for him to leave Elland Road this summer to join Middlesbrough on a permanent deal.

The defender spent eight years at Leeds and was one of the main stars that helped them gain promotion back to the Premier League in 2020.

However, the veteran star fell out of favour with Daniel Farke this season and departed the Yorkshire club to join Middlesbrough on loan. Ayling has now completed a permanent move to the Championship team and has stated that it was an easy decision for him given his position at Leeds and the experience he had with Boro this season.

Ayling told Middlesbrough’s website: “I had a great four months so re-signing was a pretty straightforward decision. It’s been done for a while so I’m happy we can finally announce it. An easy decision to make.

“I’m sure there will have been other teams interested, but, with how the team was playing and what I feel we can do next year, that’s why I’ve signed on. I’m really excited about what we can achieve next year.”

Luke Ayling will not be the only player leaving Leeds United this summer

Losing Sunday’s Championship play-off final was a huge blow to Leeds as it will mean that the Yorkshire club will need to sell several stars this summer. The Whites are believed to owe £190m in player transfers to other clubs, after splashing cash on a number of new stars in the summer of 2022.

Ayling was one of the easier names to sell, but fans of the club will not want to see them part ways with the likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville. That is now the Whites’ reality as many clubs will have their eye on Elland Road to try and take some of their key men.