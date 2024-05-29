Leeds United missing out on promotion to the Premier League could now mean they have to sell two important players in this summer’s transfer window, including young talent Archie Gray, who has been linked with Arsenal.

Leeds recently lost to Southampton in the Championship playoff final, meaning they won’t be bouncing straight back to the Premier League for the 2024/25 campaign.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano responded to Gray being linked with Arsenal, whilst also commenting on the future of Crysencio Summerville.

Romano has now made it clear that he expects Leeds will have to sell Gray and Summerville, and while he didn’t respond directly to links with Arsenal, he’s suggested that there is interest from the Premier League and elsewhere.

Leeds transfer blow as Arsenal target could be among the names to leave

Discussing what could now be a very challenging summer for Leeds, Romano said: “Finally with Arsenal, they’ve been one of a number of clubs linked with Archie Gray at Leeds United. There’s interest in Gray from Germany and England, for sure.

“Leeds were hoping to keep both Gray and Crysencio Summerville but it might be difficult now after they missed out on promotion to the Premier League, so yes – I expect movement on these two players and we will see how Leeds will react.”

This is not what LUFC fans will have wanted to hear, with the Yorkshire club only likely to struggle even more to get that promotion they desperately want if they have to part with some of their top young players.

Leeds went down just over a year ago and have failed to go back up again, unlike Leicester and Southampton, who are now preparing to return to the top flight after just one season away.

Still, someone like Gray clearly won’t be short of opportunities to earn a move to a big club, by the sounds of it.