Leeds have no choice but to sell fan favourite in £33m deal

Crysencio Summerville, the 22-year-old Dutch winger, has become one of the most sought-after players in the Championship following his stellar performances for Leeds United during the 2023/24 season.

With Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly interested, a summer transfer seems increasingly likely, especially after the Yorkshire outfit failed to achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds United, who owe £190 million from transfers made during Andrea Radrizzani’s tenure and recently reported a £33.7 million loss despite player sales, are facing significant financial challenges. The club’s financial strain will make it difficult to retain their top talents, including Summerville.

Summerville joined Leeds from Feyenoord in 2020 and has since developed into a key player. In the 2023/24 season, he made 49 appearances across all competitions, starting in 45 of those matches. His contribution was substantial, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists. Despite his efforts, the Whites fell short in their bid for promotion, losing to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley on May 26.

Crysencio Summerville wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool

Given his impressive form, Summerville has attracted significant attention. The Telegraph reports that Leeds value him at approximately £30 million, a figure that both Liverpool and Chelsea could meet. Football Insider indicate that an exit for Summerville is “inevitable” due to Leeds’ failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Summerville’s recognition as the Championship Player of the Season underscores his talent and impact on the pitch. His ability to score and create goals makes him a valuable asset for any top-flight team.

The new Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, is a huge fan of the winger having attempted to sign him in the January transfer window for Feyenoord. And it could be that the 45-year-old could finally get Summerville this summer as he assembles his Liverpool side for the first time.