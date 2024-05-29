Two-way fight for legendary Man United ace but Ronaldo reunion unlikely

Man United’s summer transfer window activity could be the busiest it’s been in some while, and how Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board approach it will largely dictate how well they start the 2024/25 campaign.

Not only do the hierarchy know that there needs to be various areas of the squad strengthened, but there’s also the question marks of who will be managing the team next season as well as which players are now considered surplus to requirements.

Arguably, a revolution is never really the right way to go about things, but a carefully managed evolution can often have the desire effect.

Man United ace could be heading to Saudi

With Financial Fair Play also needing to be considered, that brings the top earners the club into focus, one of whom is Casemiro.

The former Real Madrid stalwart is on an astonishing £350k per week according to Capology, and it’s no real surprise to understand why Man United would want to get that off their books.

The problem is that there aren’t too many clubs in world football that could afford that kind of financial outlay, particularly given Casemiro’s advancing years.

At 32 he’s no spring chicken anymore and nor is he the player that helped Real Madrid to multiple Champions League titles alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo – a player he also played alongside at Old Trafford before Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Pro League.

Indeed, the Saudi clubs are likely to be the only ones able to keep Casemiro in the manner to which he’s become accustomed, but according to Goal, Ronaldo’s new employers, Al Nassr, whilst credited with an interest in the current Man United ace, are behind both Al Ahi and Al Qadisiya.

Both would appear to be willing to offer the player even better terms than which he currently enjoys and any deal would allow United to get his salary off the books.