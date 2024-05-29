Enzo Maresca is very close to leaving Leicester City after just one season with Chelsea set to announce the Italian as their new coach in the near future.

The Blues have identified the 44-year-old as the man they want to replace Mauricio Pochettino having been impressed by the Leicester boss’ work in the Championship this season as he guided the Foxes to the title.

That was Maresca’s only campaign working in English football, meaning Chelsea have taken a massive risk in hiring the Italian coach.

Leicester will now have to replace Maresca for their Premier League return and talkSPORT’s football editor Jason Bourne has suggested that they could target West Brom’s Carlos Corberan to be their next manager.

Bourne said on X: “It’s very early days, but a couple of us at talkSPORT are hearing the name Carlos Corberan as a potential target for Leicester, should Enzo Maresca move on.”

Corberan is a highly-rated coach in the Championship given his adaptable style of play and has been linked to several jobs in the past, such as Leeds United.

Carlos Corberan would have a tough job at Leicester City

Corberan helped West Brom reach the Championship play-offs this season but fell to Southampton at the semi-final stage. Nevertheless, it was a great season for the Birmingham club, who will not want to lose their manager heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Should the Spaniard join Leicester, he will have a very tough job on his hands as financial restrictions will prevent the Foxes from spending big this summer.

This will be a worry upon their Premer League return as all the teams that got promoted last season went straight back down this term. Corberan can make Leicester a very solid team in England’s top flight, but without big spending, it will be a very tough task.