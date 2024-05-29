Liverpool target keen on Juventus move as Serie A giants continue to work on deal

Liverpool target Teun Koopmeiners is keen on staying in Italy as Juventus continue to push for the Atalanta star ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

The Serie A giants have made the midfielder their top target for the summer, with the deal already being approved by incoming coach Thiago Motta. Fabrizio Romano reports that Juventus are still working on the transfer for the 26-year-old as no official proposal has yet to be sent to Atalanta.

The transfer journalist states that Koopmeiners is keen on staying in Italy following the impressive season he has just experienced, which is a blow for clubs such as Liverpool who have been linked to the Dutch star in recent weeks.

Arne Slot is set to take over at Anfield next season and will want to add to an already strong group of players. The Atalanta midfielder is a versatile star for the middle of the park, which would have been useful for the Reds.

Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners has been exceptional this season

Koopmeiners has had a very impressive season in Italy with Atalanta, helping the Serie A giants qualify for the Champions League and win the UEFA Europa League for the first time. The Dutch star featured in 50 games, scoring 15 goals and assisting a further seven.

The midfielder is keen to take the next step in his career and feels like Juventus could be the best destination to do that.

The Turin-based club are not exactly in the best moment in their rich history, therefore, a move to Liverpool would have offered more promise. However, the Dutch star seems to like Italy and is happy to continue in Serie A.