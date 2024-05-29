Chelsea and Man City keen on hijacking Real Madrid transfer

Premier League duo Chelsea and Man City are reportedly interested in hijacking Real Madrid’s move for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

That is according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who reports that with the Canadian star being left in limbo by the La Liga giants, Chelsea and Man City have seen an opportunity to make a potential move for the full-back.

Davies has been linked with a move to Madrid for months and it is believed that the 23-year-old wants to play for the La Liga champions next season. However, Los Blancos are yet to make a move for the Bayern star and with the left-back refusing to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena, that has left him in limbo.

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl told BILD that the German club have made Davies a very good contract offer and is waiting for the player to give them an answer.

“I can say we made Alphonso a very concrete, appreciative offer,” Eberl said via ESPN. “At some point in life, you have to say yes or no.”

Alphonso Davies to the Premier League?

With Real Madrid competing in the Champions League final on Saturday, the Spanish giants are very likely waiting until Europe’s biggest match has past before making transfer decisions. The La Liga champions are also waiting to announce the signing of Kylian Mbappe and that is likely taking up most of their focus for now.

There is still a chance that Davies arrives at the Bernabeu this summer, but if he doesn’t, Chelsea and Man City could pounce.

Both Premier League clubs are short of options at left-back and the Canada international could certainly address them. Chelsea’s main man for the role is Ben Chilwell but the England star seems unable to keep fit for a long period of time.

Pep Guardiola has played centre-back Josko Gvardiol at left-back for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign and signing Davies would provide him with a more natural player in the role.

There is a lot of uncertainty around the future of the Bayern Munich star, which should become clearer over the coming weeks.