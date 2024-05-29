An FA Cup final win might’ve changed the perspective of a few things at Man United but it doesn’t get away from the inescapable fact that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board have an incredibly busy and important summer ahead of them.

The first question that needs to be answered is whether Erik ten Hag will be staying on as manager, and whether or not that remains the case will arguably author their summer business accordingly.

The Dutchman showed with his tactical tweaks against Pep Guardiola’s side that he has the nous on the big occasions to get the job done.

Man United ace wants La Liga stay

He’s always maintained that with a fully fit squad available United would go places, and Lisandro Martinez’s return at the back was just one example of that.

It can’t be ignored that last season the club finished in their lowest ever position in the Premier League, and ultimately it may be that which sees the axe fall, regardless of the extenuating circumstances.

There are other matters arising that also need a swift resolution, not least the future of controversial winger, Mason Greenwood.

The wide man has enjoyed a fruitful time at La Liga outfit, Getafe, but now that his season-long loan is over, a decision needs to be made on the next steps.

According to TeamTalk sources, the player himself wants to stay at the Spanish outfit, but with United reportedly wanting around £40m for his services this may not be possible, given that the outlet also note that the club have never paid much more than £10m for a player.

With no prospect of Greenwood resurrecting his career at Old Trafford, it’s in Sir Jim’s best interests to quickly find him a new club and put to bed any notion of his return to the Theatre of Dreams.