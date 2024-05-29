Man United will not change their mind over £21.4m star despite impressive FA Cup final display

Man United will part ways with Fiorentina loanee Sofyan Amrabat this summer and are not expected to change their minds in light of the midfielder’s impressive display in the FA Cup final.

The Morocco star joined the Manchester club on loan from Fiorentina last summer and the 2023/24 campaign was an underwhelming one for the 27-year-old.

Amrabat featured in 30 matches for Man United this season, 17 of which came from the start.

The Fiorentina loanee was not a big part of Erik ten Hag’s plans throughout the campaign as the rise of Kobbie Mainoo meant the youngster was one of the first names on the Dutch coach’s teamsheet.

However, the Moroccan gained more minutes as the term was coming to its conclusion and Amrabat put in an impressive display in the FA Cup final as Man United defeated Man City 2-1.

Despite this, the Premier League giants will not change their minds about the midfielder and will send him back to Fiorentina reports Football Insider.

Sofyan Amrabat faces uncertain future following Man United rejection

The report states that the reason Man United will not sign Amrabat permanently this summer is because they believe that the midfielder is not suited to Premier League football. The Red Devils had a £21.4m option-to-buy clause in his loan deal, which is not a lot of money for a club the size of the Manchester outfit.

The Moroccan now faces an uncertain future as his contract with Fiorentina expires in 2025. This summer would be the ideal time for the Italian club to sell him as they will not want to lose the player for nothing next summer.

The 27-year-old captured the attention of a lot of clubs with his displays for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, but Amrabat has never reached those heights since.