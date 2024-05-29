Exclusive: Arsenal expert responds to rumours over ambitious forward transfer

Arsenal want a striker this summer, but Gunners expert Charles Watts does not seem too convinced about the transfer rumours linking them with Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Watts explained that although he’s a fan of Martinez, he’s never had anything particularly concrete mentioned to him about interest from Arsenal.

This is not the first time we’ve seen the Argentina international linked with a possible move to the Emirates Stadium, but despite his name coming up in certain media outlets on more than one occasion down the years, it seems Watts’ sources have never really given him anything more concrete or convincing than that.

It will be interesting to see if there’s any scope for that changing any time soon, but for now Watts suggests it may be worth paying more attention to Arsenal links with someone like RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Martinez transfer links played down by Arsenal expert

Discussing Martinez and the latest on Arsenal’s striker plans, Watts said: “Lautaro Martinez is a name that has consistently been linked to Arsenal over the past few years, but the links have never really felt like they have had any substance. He’s not a player that has ever really been mentioned to me as a legitimate target, despite Arsenal’s need for a top level forward.

“Martinez is clearly a quality player. You don’t hit the heights that he has hit with Inter Milan without having something special about you. But I would be surprised if these links we’ve seen from time to time with Arsenal ever really materialise into something more concrete.

“Arsenal want to sign a forward this summer. There is no doubt about that. But my understanding of the situation is that any new addition is more likely to be a potential like signing, than someone with the profile of Martinez.

“And when I say potential, I don’t mean an 18-year-old player with no real experience in a top league, but a forward more along the lines of a Benjamin Sesko who, while being a work in progress, still looks ready to come in and make a big impact in the squad straight away.”