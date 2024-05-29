Napoli’s answer to PSG’s Kvaratskhelia pursuit revealed with Chelsea waiting in the wings

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, Napoli have seemingly already made a decision on their excellent 23-year-old forward, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The exciting Georgian has been coveted by some of European football’s storied clubs ever since he emerged as a major talent during the Partnopei’s recent Scudetto-winning season.

Along with Victor Osimhen, he was the household name that thousands of Napoli aficionados were hanging their hats on every week, hoping that as the games went by, they could help bring the Serie A side back to the promised land.

Napoli’s answer to PSG over Kvaratskhelia pursuit revealed

They did exactly that, however, a year is a long time in football and just 12 months after their glorious title-winning campaign, Napoli finished 10th in the Italian top-flight and a cavernous 39 points behind this season’s champions, Internazionale.

It’s that kind of form which has led to thoughts that both Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia would be sold this summer.

The Nigerian appears almost certain to move on with Chelsea apparently interested, and the West Londoners would also appear to have been looking at the possibilities to move for his colleague, according to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato via quotes run by TeamTalk.

The outlet also noted the interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Barcelona.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the French giants had made Kvaratskhelia their priority signing this summer after Kylian Mbappe left the club and Osimhen’s representatives indicated that the Blues were the preferred option of their client.

However, the expected signing of Antonio Conte as new Napoli manager has thrown a real spanner in the works.

Corriere dello Sport also detail that one of the non-negotiables to get the former Tottenham manager to sign on the dotted line in Naples is that the club keep hold of Kvaratskhelia.

It isn’t clear at this stage if the player or his agent will try to force matters, but Conte has shown time and again that he isn’t a man to mess with.