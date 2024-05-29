Video: Wild scenes from fans in Athens as Olympiacos defeat Fiorentina to claim the Europa Conference League title

Olympiacos left it late to defeat Fiorentina and claim their first ever European title.

Since Vincenzo Italiano took the helm at Fiorentina, the club has experienced a remarkable transformation. Once relegation candidates, Fiorentina have become serious European challengers.

However, the journey under Italiano has been bittersweet, as the team has reached three finals without securing a single trophy. This string of near misses continued with their latest defeat in the Europa Conference League final against Olympiacos on Wednesday evening.

Olympiacos make European history with win over Fiorentina

Fiorentina’s journey to the Europa Conference League final was filled with determination and resilience. Despite their efforts, they fell short at the crucial moment, losing 1-0 to the Greek club in extra time. The match, played in the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, was a historic occasion for Olympiacos, marking the first time a club had won a European competition final in their home country since Feyenoord’s triumph in the 2002 UEFA Cup final in Rotterdam.

The final was a fiercely contested battle, characterised by high intensity and physicality but lacking in clear-cut chances. Both sides struggled to break the deadlock during the regulation 90 minutes, leading to a tense extra-time period.

With the game seemingly headed towards a penalty shootout, Ayoub El Kaabi emerged as the hero for the Greek giants. In the 116th minute, he bundled in Santiago Hezze’s cross, and after a nerve-wracking VAR check for offside, the goal was awarded, sealing Olympiacos’ first major European trophy.

Fiorentina lose back-to-back Europa Conference League finals

This defeat marked Fiorentina’s second consecutive loss in the Europa Conference League final. Previously, they had also reached the Coppa Italia final, only to fall short. Each final has been a testament to the team’s progress under Italiano, but the elusive silverware remains a glaring omission.

Olympiacos lift European trophy for first time in their history

Olympiacos lift their first ever European trophy ??? pic.twitter.com/hvvb02Lf0L — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 29, 2024

As well as the jubilant scenes from players and fans in their Greek rivals’ stadium, there were some incredible scenes over in Athens as the Olympiacos supporters let off flares and fireworks as they gathered in their thousands to celebrate the team’s historic triumph.