Video: “Anything can happen” – Rodrygo casts doubts on Real Madrid future

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid forward, Rodrygo Goes, has cast doubt on his future at the club during an interview with DAZN.

The last thing that Carlo Ancelotti will want to have to deal with is the fall out from the words spoken by his player in the lead up to the Champions League final.

However, he may have no choice as the young Brazilian certainly didn’t offer a definitive answer when asked if he wanted to stay with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit for the rest of his career.

“Anything can happen. I have a contract here, but I don’t know,” the player said.

