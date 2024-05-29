Video: “Anything can happen” – Rodrygo casts doubts on Real Madrid future

Real Madrid forward, Rodrygo Goes, has cast doubt on his future at the club during an interview with DAZN.

The last thing that Carlo Ancelotti will want to have to deal with is the fall out from the words spoken by his player in the lead up to the Champions League final.

However, he may have no choice as the young Brazilian certainly didn’t offer a definitive answer when asked if he wanted to stay with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit for the rest of his career.

“Anything can happen. I have a contract here, but I don’t know,” the player said.

¿Quiere Rodrygo al Real Madrid para toda la vida? ? "Los años que he estado aquí han sido un placer" ? Este jueves, en DAZN con @Sandradiazarcas ?? ? https://t.co/beuBTcmBJ0 pic.twitter.com/Uotk5lVD70 — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) May 28, 2024

Pictures from DAZN