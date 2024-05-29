Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to secure Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as their first signing of the summer transfer window.

According to The Sun, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who recently acquired a minority stake in United, is preparing to negotiate a cut-price deal for the promising young defender.

Ratcliffe, eager to make a significant impact following his investment in the club, sees Branthwaite as a strategic addition to bolster United’s defence.

The 21-year-old centre-back has garnered considerable attention for his performances with Everton, catching the eye of top clubs including Real Madrid, Tottenham, and Manchester United.

Everton’s dire financial situation has left them vulnerable to losing key players. The club’s off-field struggles necessitate raising substantial funds through sales to avoid further penalties, making them likely to entertain offers for their star talents.

This predicament presents an opportunity for Manchester United to capitalise on Everton’s need for immediate cash flow by securing Branthwaite at a reduced price.

Branthwaite: A Long-term Solution for Manchester United’s Defence

Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout young defenders. His consistent performances for Everton have established him as a hot prospect, with significant potential for development.

Adding Branthwaite would address Manchester United’s defensive priorities and provide a long-term solution in their backline.

Managerial Uncertainty at Manchester United

The potential signing comes amidst ongoing uncertainty regarding the future of Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag.

Despite leading the team to an FA Cup victory against Manchester City, ten Hag’s future remains in question.

Reports had previously suggested that INEOS intended to part ways with the Dutch manager irrespective of the FA Cup outcome.

However, there are indications that ten Hag’s successful cup run might lead to reconsideration.

Despite the poor Premier League campaign, ten Hag maintains popularity within Manchester United supporters, mainly due to his ability to win trophies, having delivered 2 in 2 years so far.

The pursuit of Branthwaite is driven by INEOS’s strategic vision for Manchester United, indicating that the defender’s signing would proceed independently of the managerial situation.

This approach underscores INEOS’s commitment to strengthening the squad regardless of potential changes in the coaching staff.