According to a recent report from talkSPORT, Southampton are keen on bringing West Ham United striker Danny Ings back to St Mary’s Stadium this summer.

Despite a challenging stint at West Ham United, where Ings managed to score only three Premier League goals over two seasons, the 31-year-old remains a cherished figure among Saints fans. His memorable 22-goal haul during the 2019/20 Premier League campaign for Southampton is a testament to his potential impact.

Danny Ings is no stranger to the rigours of Premier League football. With years of experience, including a successful spell at Southampton, his familiarity with St Mary’s and the club’s dynamics could make him an invaluable asset for Russell Martin’s team.

His previous tenure at Southampton demonstrated his ability to thrive in their system, and his return could reignite that prolific form.

With Che Adams’ contract set to expire, Southampton need a reliable forward to lead their attack. Ings, alongside the in-form Adam Armstrong, could provide the firepower necessary to propel the Saints away from the bottom three next season.

Armstrong has shown promise, scoring 23 goals in the Championship this season, but pairing him with a seasoned striker like Ings could elevate the team’s overall performance as it adds an experienced element to the attack.

Danny Ings could leave West Ham United to rejoin Southampton

Ings’ tactical awareness, combined with his experience and goal-scoring prowess, aligns well with Martin’s attacking philosophy. The return of a fan favourite could also boost morale and foster a stronger connection between the team and their supporters.

Ings’ tenure at West Ham United has been underwhelming, with just four goals and two assists in 52 appearances since his arrival from Aston Villa in January 2023. His departure from the Hammers could be mutually beneficial.

For West Ham, it would free up significant wages and potentially generate some transfer funds. Ings’ contract, which runs until the summer of 2025, might be more of a financial burden than an asset for the Hammers as they look to reshape their squad this summer under new boss Julen Lopetegui.