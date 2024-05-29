Man United & Chelsea transfer target drops hint over possible summer move

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the transfer suitors for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

The France international has shone in Ligue 1 and it perhaps seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a big move, with Man Utd and Chelsea named as clubs who have an interest in him, according to the Evening Standard.

Meanwhile, Todibo has spoken to the Telegraph about some discussion over his future, hinting he could now be ready to get a big move despite struggling at Barcelona earlier in his career.

Todibo perhaps moved to Barca too early, and he has since done well to revive his career with a couple of loan spells and then a permanent move to current club Nice.

Todibo transfer: What next for the Chelsea and Man Untied target?

Todibo could be a name to watch this summer as it makes sense he’d be on the list of big clubs like the Red Devils and the Blues.

The 24-year-old would surely be a good fit at Old Trafford right now, with upgrades needed on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, while Raphael Varane is leaving the club as a free agent as he’s now out of contract.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have bid farewell to the veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva, so could do well to look for a long-term replacement at the back, with Todibo looking an ideal candidate.

Still, it’s fair to say that neither Chelsea nor United are as much of a force as they used to be, and both clubs will be without Champions League football next season.

Todibo may, therefore, hold out for other offers that possibly come along, even if there’s also surely likely to be the lure of playing for big names in the Premier League and helping them get back to where they used to be.