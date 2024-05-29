Tottenham eyeing a new right-back in upcoming transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing a new right-back in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The club is looking to bolster their defensive options by providing a backup for current first-choice right-back Pedro Porro.

The move comes as current backup Emerson Royal has struggled to impress manager Ange Postecoglou.

Since Porro’s arrival from Sporting CP, Royal has been relegated to a bench role, serving as a makeshift replacement in defence.

Royal’s style of play does not align with Postecoglou’s tactical requirements for a modern full-back, leading to his potential departure this summer.

Emerson Royal’s uncertain future at Tottenham

His future at Tottenham appears increasingly uncertain, with several top European clubs expressing interest in the Brazilian defender.

Both Inter Milan and AC Milan are reportedly keen on acquiring his services.

Recent reports suggest that AC Milan have already met with Royal’s agent to discuss a potential move.

Additionally, it has also been reported that Tottenham might offer Royal in a player-plus-cash deal to Inter Milan for midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Apart from the interest from Italian clubs, Royal has also attracted attention from the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr made an approach for him in January, which Tottenham rejected. However, with Royal’s future now in question, a renewed bid from the Saudi club could be on the cards.

Need for a new right-back at Tottenham

If Royal does depart, signing a new right-back will become all the more important for Spurs.

The club is determined to find a player who can not only provide adequate cover for Porro, but also fit seamlessly into Postecoglou’s dynamic style of play.

Strengthening the right-back position is seen as crucial for Spurs as they aim to improve their squad depth and overall defensive solidity for the next season.