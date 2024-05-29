Tottenham plotting move to sign Premier League striker before the end of next month

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are going to make a move for Nottingham Forest attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi before the 30th of June.

The North London club plans to exploit Nottingham Forest’s financial difficulties to secure the player at a reduced fee.

Nottingham Forest’s financial challenges

Nottingham Forest have been grappling with off-the-pitch issues, including a points deduction last season due to breaches of the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The club now faces a critical need to generate around £30 million from player sales to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations by the end of June.

The 23-year-old winger, who joined Forest last summer for £5 million after a challenging spell at Bayer Leverkusen, has emerged as a key player for the Reds.

Despite Forest’s struggles, Hudson-Odoi has impressed, scoring 8 goals and providing 1 assist in 29 league appearances.

His performance has caught the attention of Tottenham, who are reportedly keen to capitalise on Forest’s problems.

Tottenham’s interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi

The report claims that Tottenham rate Hudson-Odoi highly, recognising his “huge” potential.

They see the current financial instability at Nottingham Forest as an opportunity to acquire the talented winger at a bargain price.

The potential acquisition of Hudson-Odoi would be a strategic move for Tottenham, as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.

The young winger’s skill set and Premier League experience make him an attractive target for Spurs, who are eager to strengthen their squad without breaking the bank.