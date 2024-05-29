Two Premier League clubs at risk of huge points deductions ahead of the new season

Leicester City and Everton are at risk of substantial points deductions as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.

These potential penalties stem from violations of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Leicester City In Trouble

Leicester City, who secured promotion by winning the Championship just a year after their relegation, are facing significant consequences, despite their on-field success.

Under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, who is currently being linked with a move to Chelsea, the Foxes had a stellar season. However, financial irregularities have cast a shadow over their return to the top flight.

In March, Leicester were charged with violating PSR rules over a three-year period concluding in the 2022-2023 season.

While they avoided punishment last season due to their promotion, it is suggested that they could start the new season with a points deduction ranging from six to 15 points.

Everton’s Struggles Continue

Everton also find themselves in a precarious situation. The Toffees received an eight-point deduction last season for breaching PSR rules, having recorded losses over three years.

As per the report from The Sun, they are currently starting a new financial cycle, with £89.1 million in loss, allowing only £15.9 million more in losses before they breach the £105 million cap again.

With June 30 marking the end of the financial year, Everton’s owner Farhad Moshiri faces a challenging task of selling players to balance the books.

However, it is highly unlikely the club will meet this target in time, potentially resulting in a nine-point deduction for the 2024/25 season, as reported by The Sun.

Manchester City continue to avoid punishments

These measures are intended to maintain financial accountability within the league.

However, these potential penalties have raised serious questions about the consistency and fairness of enforcement, specially when compared to Manchester City, who continue to operate without sanctions despite facing 115 charges.

As Leicester City and Everton brace for the new season, the looming threat of points deductions underscores the financial challenges and regulatory scrutiny facing Premier League clubs.