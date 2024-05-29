Arsenal could be ready to listen to offers for Fabio Vieira if they come in this summer, but the departure of Emile Smith Rowe currently seems more likely, according to Charles Watts.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts has explained the latest on Vieira’s future after a mixed spell at Arsenal, who could be set to offload some players this summer.

Watts has already reported on Thomas Partey’s future at Arsenal being in doubt this summer, even if the Ghana international’s current preference is to stay at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems Smith Rowe is another player to watch.

Vieira leaving the Gunners seems less certain, however, with the Portuguese youngster showing some flashes of real quality in his time in north London, with injuries perhaps holding him back and proving unfortunately timed for his progress.

Vieira transfer: Arsenal ace could leave if the offer is right

Vieira is not seen as untouchable, however, with Watts explaining that he’s in a similar camp as a lot of players in Mikel Arteta’s squad – they’re not actively up for sale, but could leave for the right offer, which is perhaps less the case with Smith Rowe.

“There are big question marks over his (Vieira’s) future now, but I don’t think anything has been decided yet,” Watts said.

“Vieira falls into the same category of plenty of the players in this Arsenal squad. I don’t think Arsenal are actively pushing him out of the door at this stage, but should a tempting offer arrive this summer then I would expect them to listen to it.

“I do think what happens with Emile Smith Rowe will have an impact on Vieira’s future. I would be surprised if Arsenal let both players leave in the same summer and there’s definitely a good chance Smith Rowe will leave.

“Talks are scheduled between Smith Rowe’s camp and the club in the very near future to determine his future. The same talks happened last summer and Mikel Arteta made it very clear that he did not want to sanction the 23-year-old’s exit. Whether he has the same strong stance this time around remains to be seen.

“Smith Rowe only has two years left on his deal now and as much as he loves Arsenal, he and his camp are well aware that he is at a stage of his career where he really needs to play. And even though he has not played much in the last couple of seasons, I would expect the market for Smith Rowe this summer to be far more competitive than it would be for Vieira.

“So if you were to ask me who out of the two I would expect to leave, I would be more inclined to say Smith Rowe as it stands.”