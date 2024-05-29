“My dream is clear” – Wayne Rooney’s preposterous Man United announcement

Former Man United, Everton and England striker, Wayne Rooney, always seems to manage to get himself in the headlines one way or another.

On the pitch, he was fearless and peerless, as his record-breaking totals for both the Red Devils and his country would attest, but off it, he’s written the headlines for far more salacious reasons.

Arguably, if he hadn’t been such a brilliant player, he would be remembered more for his extra-marital escapades and penchant for alcohol – not unlike many players with far less talent in their boots it must be said.

Wayne Rooney’s preposterous Man United announcement

Having just been announced as the new Plymouth Argyle manager on a three-year deal, the 38-year-old will embark on another experience in the dugout, having already had stints with Derby County, DC United and Birmingham City.

Although he began his time at the Rams well enough, things soon went downhill and it can’t be said that he did any better at either DC United or Birmingham.

That the Midlands-based side sacked John Eustace when they were in sixth position to bring in the ‘big name’ came back to bite them hard, and many will say it served Birmingham’s new owners right.

A relegation to the third tier of English football at the end of the 2023/24 season was arguably Rooney’s doing, even though he’d been relieved of his duties well before then.

All in all, dipping his toes into the managerial arena has only shown that it isn’t really his forte, so his announcement that his dream is to manage Everton or Man United one day is utterly preposterous.

???????? Wayne Rooney: "My dream is clear. I've always said I’d love to manage Everton or Manchester United one day". pic.twitter.com/XZT7MlPY3D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2024

Unless Rooney can show over a long period of time that he can change the culture and way of playing at a club in a positive manner, rather than ostensibly making them worse than before he arrived, then the only dream he’ll have of managing the Red Devils will be a pipe dream.