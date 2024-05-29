West Ham United have set their sights on Inter Miami’s talented midfielder Diego Gomez, with negotiations reportedly underway between the two clubs.

According to a report from Versus, the Hammers are keen to secure the services of the 21-year-old Paraguayan, a rising star in Major League Soccer.

Gomez’s Impressive Form in MLS

Diego Gomez has caught the attention of several European clubs with his performances in the MLS.

This season, he has already contributed two goals and two assists in just nine games for Inter Miami.

Over his 25-game appearances for the club, Gomez has scored four goals and provided three assists, showcasing his potential and attacking prowess.

Gomez’s current contract with Inter Miami runs until 2026, with an option for the club to extend it for another year.

However, as per the Versus report, Gomez is extremely likely to make a move to the Premier League this summer, marking a significant step in his rapidly growing career.

Lopetegui’s Rebuilding Plans

West Ham’s interest in Gomez aligns with new manager Julen Lopetegui’s plans to revamp the squad.

Lopetegui, who replaced David Moyes at the end of the season, has identified midfield as a key area needing reinforcement. The potential signing of Gomez would be a crucial part of this rebuilding process.

In addition to bolstering the midfield, West Ham are also looking to strengthen their attack, which was a weak spot for the London side this past season.

Lopetegui’s arrival has injected new hope and excitement among West Ham supporters, who had grown frustrated with David Moyes’ passive style of play.