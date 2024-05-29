West Ham face Premier League competition to land 22-year-old left-back target

Although the Julen Lopetegui era at West Ham can’t officially begin until July 1, the club are assured to be working feverishly behind the scenes until then in order that the Spaniard can hit the ground running.

Whilst a root and branch clear out at the London Stadium is unlikely, there needs to be a few changes of personnel in order for the club to progress.

Though there may have been false dawns before at the Hammers, this time feels different.

West Ham in the mix for highly-rated Archie Brown

Tim Steidten’s excellence in the transfer market has already been evident, and despite the apparent initial reticence of the West Ham faithful to accept Lopetegui as their new man in charge, they now seem to be coming around to the fact that the Spaniard could well be the long overdue answer to their prayers.

For a start, he is renowned for playing exciting, inventive and attacking, possession-based football which is easy on the eye.

That alone should win him a few plaudits given some of the turgid performances the locals have had to put up with over the past 12 months.

He will need certain types of players to be able to execute that of course, and to that end, Mirror Sport are linking the Hammers with Gent’s brilliant 22-year-old left-back, Archie Brown.

Brown has recently received his first international call-up after rave reviews for his performances, and whilst not a household name on these shores, Sky Sports recall his spectacular contribution in the 2019 Youth Premier League National final when he played for Derby.

On that occasion – a 5-2 win over Arsenal – he was involved in four goals and outshone his contemporary Bukayo Saka.

Apparently available for a paltry £17m, this is an opportunity that the Hammers can’t afford to pass up even though Mirror Sport also note the close attentions of both Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.