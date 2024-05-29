West Ham United are reportedly targeting Burnley defender Maxime Esteve as a potential summer signing, aiming to bolster their defensive options after a challenging 2023/24 season.

This comes amidst news that the club have placed Moroccan international Nayef Aguerd on the transfer list following a difficult campaign, per the Guardian.

The decision to sell Aguerd follows a season where the Morocco international struggled to find form and consistency. Aguerd made 21 Premier League appearance in which he kept two clean sheets, received a red card, and conceded a penalty.

This has prompted West Ham United to seek new defensive reinforcements to improve their squad’s stability at the back. Esteve, a promising French U23 international, has emerged as a primary target.

West Ham United to replace Aguerd with Burnley defender Maxime Esteve

Maxime Esteve, who joined Burnley from Montpellier in January for €12 million (£10 million), showcased his potential despite Burnley’s relegation to the Championship. The 22-year-old defender impressed with his performances, highlighting his ability to adapt quickly to the Premier League’s demands at a young age.

According to reports from L’Equipe, West Ham have initiated talks with Burnley to secure Esteve’s signature. The club’s proactive approach signals their intent to finalise the deal swiftly, especially given that Everton, who also showed interest in Esteve, are currently hindered by financial difficulties. This puts the Hammers in a favourable position to complete the transfer.

Should Esteve join West Ham, he will likely compete with current centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Konstantinos Mavropanos for a place in the starting lineup. Zouma and Mavropanos have been mainstays in the defence, but the addition of Esteve could provide much-needed depth and competition for places.