Hansi Flick was under serious consideration by West Ham United for their managerial position, per HITC.

The former Bayern Munich head coach had been actively seeking opportunities in the Premier League, with his representatives reaching out to clubs like West Ham, Chelsea, and Manchester United to express his interest in moving to England.

David Sullivan, West Ham’s co-owner, engaged in extensive discussions with an intermediary representing Flick. These talks centered around what Flick could bring to the table for the Hammers, especially in terms of his tactical expertise and successful track record at Bayern Munich.

Despite the promising dialogue, Sullivan ultimately decided that Flick was not the right fit for West Ham United. Concerns about Flick’s suitability for the Premier League and the specific needs of the Hammers led Sullivan to look elsewhere.

West Ham United owner chose to hire Julen Lopetegui over Hansi Flick

Following his deliberations, Sullivan chose to appoint Julen Lopetegui, the former Wolves boss, as West Ham’s new manager. Sullivan was reportedly impressed by Lopetegui during their talks, particularly regarding his vision for the club and his previous managerial experiences.

Lopetegui’s appointment marked a significant decision for West Ham United as they aim to build on recent successes and push further up the Premier League table.

In hindsight, Flick might feel relieved that West Ham opted for Lopetegui. Just weeks after Sullivan’s decision, a dream opportunity arose for Flick in Catalunya. Barcelona, reeling from a series of disappointing results, sacked Xavi Hernandez despite President Joan Laporta’s recent attempts to keep him on as head coach. Laporta moved swiftly to secure Flick’s services, seeing him as the ideal candidate to lead Barcelona back to the pinnacle of European football.