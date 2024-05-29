West Ham United tell hero to find new club this summer

In a surprising development, West Ham United have informed their captain and central defender Kurt Zouma that he is free to find a new club this summer.

According to sources reported by Football Insider, the 29-year-old Frenchman has struggled with the physical demands of playing more than once per week throughout the recently concluded 2023/24 campaign.

Zouma’s journey with West Ham United began in 2021 when he signed a four-year deal worth £29.8 million, joining from Chelsea. Over the past three seasons, he has been a consistent presence in the team under manager David Moyes, starting 38 games in the 2023/24 season, 29 in 2022/23, and 32 in 2021/22.

Following Declan Rice’s departure last summer, Zouma was made captain, highlighting his importance to the squad.

Despite his integral role, the rigours of competing in the Europa League alongside domestic league and cup matches have taken a toll on Zouma. His inability to consistently perform under such a heavy workload has led the club to explore other defensive options under their new manager Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham United prepared to make plenty of defensive changes this summer

This strategic move comes as the Hammers are reportedly close to securing the signing of Brazilian defender Fabricio Bruno, a deal that would facilitate Zouma’s exit.

Financial considerations also play a significant role in this decision. Zouma is currently one of the club’s highest earners, with a weekly salary of £125,000, per Daily Mail. By offloading his wages, West Ham hope to reinvest those funds into other areas of the squad to improve their overall competitiveness.

The club’s transfer activity does not stop with Bruno. The Hammers are also eyeing Burnley defender Maxime Esteve to further bolster their defensive lineup after a challenging season. Additionally, the Guardian reports that Moroccan international Nayef Aguerd has been placed on the transfer list following a difficult campaign, indicating a broader defensive reshuffle at the club.