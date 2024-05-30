Alan Shearer opens up on La Liga ace who failed to make his mark at Newcastle

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has shared his thoughts on Joselu.

The 34-year-old striker had a disappointing time at Newcastle United in the past, and Shearer felt that this player was simply not good enough at the time.

However, the Spaniard has turned it around since leaving the Premier League and he has been a useful player for Real Madrid this season. He managed to score a priceless brace in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, and he will look to make his mark in the final against Borussia Dortmund as well.

Shearer claims that Newcastle were not the team they are not right now, when Joselu was at the club. The Spanish striker did not have ample service like Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson. He ended up scoring just seven goals for them in 52 appearances.

He said to the Athletic: “I had plenty of opportunities to see Joselu during his two years at Newcastle,” he wrote. “It wasn’t easy playing up front for my old club at that point — they weren’t producing anywhere near as many chances as the likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak get these days. Still, seven goals from 52 games underlines the fact that Joselu didn’t make much of an impact. “But I don’t want to be disrespectful — he’s just scored two goals for maybe the biggest club in the world to get them to the Champions League final. He might score the winner in the final. He’s obviously not top, top quality, but there’s something in there that they thought, ‘He’ll do, we’ll take a gamble on him’. And centre-forward play itself is all about gambling.”

The striker has certainly proven his quality at Real Madrid and his spell with Newcastle United looks like an anomaly now.

That said, Shearer still believes that the 34-year-old is hardly a top striker, but he has managed to get the job done at Real Madrid and their gamble when it comes to signing the player has paid off.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be delighted to have two reliable strikers after disposal right now, and it will be interesting to see if they can push for trophies next season.