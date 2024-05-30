Antoine Griezmann will be available for a bargain fee this summer due to exit clause

Antoine Griezmann could be available for a cut-price fee this summer due to an exit clause in his contract.

Griezmann rejoined Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis last summer after an underwhelming spell at Barcelona.

Since his return, he has rediscovered his best form, scoring 24 goals and providing 8 assists in 48 appearances. His stellar performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from several clubs.

Griezmann’s exit clause revealed

French outlet L’Equipe has now reported that Griezmann has a £12.8 million release clause in his contract, a surprisingly low fee for a player of his calibre.

This clause means that Griezmann could be a highly sought-after target in the upcoming transfer window, available at a bargain price.

According to the report from Daily Mail, multiple clubs across Europe and MLS have expressed interest in signing the Frenchman.

Griezmann still has 12 months remaining on his contract with Atletico Madrid, and there has no talks of a new contract as yet. Likewise, there has been no clear indication from him suggesting a desire to leave this summer either.

For now his focus now will be at the Euros 2024, where he will be playing with France who are one of the strong favourites going in.