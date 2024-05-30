Arsenal’s top striker target now wants to complete move to Emirates

Arsenal are in the market for a striker this summer and their top target for the role, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, has decided that he wants to move to the Emirates amid interest from several clubs.

That is according to The Mirror, who reports that Arsenal now find themselves in pole position for the 20-year-old, who fits the bill of what Mikel Arteta is looking for.

The Spanish coach would ideally like to add a young goalscorer to his squad who will complement the attributes of Kai Havertz. Sesko is exactly this and finished the 2024/25 campaign in outrageous form.

The Slovenia international scored in all of Leipzig’s last seven Bundesliga games, which brought his total for the campaign to 18.

The 20-year-old has a contract with the German side until 2028, but the report states that they are open to selling the player if the right offer arrives.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal make an official move for Sesko but the Leipzig star seems to be the name at the top of the North London club’s list, which also contained the likes of Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Newcastle striker Alexander Isak at some point.

Arsenal face tough competition in the race for Benjamin Sesko

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano stated that Sesko’s future isn’t decided yet, with the striker having a number of options on the table.

“I’m also aware that there have been new reports about Benjamin Sesko becoming their [Arsenal] top target up front. However, I have no substantial update on Sesko yet. What I can say is that he rejected two proposals from Saudi, while he also has a proposal to sign a new deal with a salary increase at RB Leipzig,” the transfer expert said.

“I keep mentioning Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United as clubs interested from the Premier League, but it all depends on the player decision now.”

The race for Sesko could be one of the more fascinating stories during the summer transfer window as Arsenal seem to be the club leading the way at present.