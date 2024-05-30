England U17s took an early lead against Italy U17s in the UEFA U17 European Championship.

The in-form Tottenham youngster Mikey Moore collected the pass from near the half-way line before and made a great run, going all the way, driving into the box before passing it to Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

The attacking midfielder, took one touch to get the ball away from his body, before firing in a gorgeous curler straight into the top left corner.

Watch the brilliant goal below:

A stunning strike from Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri has England leading their U17 Euros quarter-final with Italy ? Tune in to the match now on BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button ??#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/RQXPH0zPDU — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 30, 2024

It is another goal contribution for the Tottenham boy, who now has 4 goals and 1 assist in 4 games in the tournament.