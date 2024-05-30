Video: Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri scores stunning goal to give England U17s the lead, Mikey Moore with the assist

England U17s took an early lead against Italy U17s in the UEFA U17 European Championship. 

The in-form Tottenham youngster Mikey Moore collected the pass from near the half-way line before and made a great run, going all the way, driving into the box before passing it to Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri.

The attacking midfielder, took one touch to get the ball away from his body, before firing in a gorgeous curler straight into the top left corner.

Watch the brilliant goal below:

It is another goal contribution for the Tottenham boy, who now has 4 goals and 1 assist in 4 games in the tournament.

