Arsenal could offload as many as nine first-team players in major summer transfer clear-out

Arsenal could reportedly be ready to offload as many as nine first-team players in a major transfer clear-out this summer.

The Gunners seem likely to make some changes to their squad after coming so close to winning a tight Premier League title race with Manchester City, and it seems outgoings could be as important as incomings.

According to the Times, Arsenal may cash in on homegrown players like Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson, while others such as Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares could also be sold.

On top of that, there are even doubts over both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior, who both found themselves in and out of Mikel Arteta’s starting line up over the course of the season just gone, with Takehiro Tomiyasu starting at left-back ahead both players when he returned to fitness.

Arsenal clear-out on the cards?

Arsenal, like every other Premier League club, will surely be mindful of Financial Fair Play this summer after seeing the points deductions handed out to both Everton and Nottingham Forest this year.

Balancing the books is now essential, so Arsenal now look prepared to capitalise on the long list of players in their squad that are perhaps unlikely to play regularly for them any time soon, but who might still attract a decent number of suitors in the market.

Ramsdale, for instance, performed well for Arsenal before being slightly unlucky to lose his place to David Raya, so could surely start for most Premier League clubs.

Likewise, Zinchenko and Kiwior are not bad players by any means, but perhaps no longer the calibre of player the Gunners need to be relying on as they adjust their expectations after the remarkable progress made during Arteta’s reign as manager.

Others like Tierney and Lokonga have impressed out on loan so it surely won’t be too difficult to find buyers for them either.