Arsenal make major summer decision over William Saliba’s near future

Arsenal have decided that they will not allow William Saliba to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Despite France getting the rare opportunity to participate in their home Olympics, Le Parisien are reporting that Saliba will not be available for selection as Arsenal will not allow the centre-back to leave so close to the season beginning.

The Olympics’ football events will run from 24 July to 10 August and that is a problem for a lot of clubs as they will be deep into their pre-season preparations.

From Arsenal’s point of view, the Premier League season begins on August 17, which is just a week after the football final in Paris should France go all the way in the tournament. Saliba is a major part of Mikel Arteta’s squad and the Gunners boss will want him assessed, fit and available for the North London club’s opening fixture of the 2024/25 campaign.

Saliba will also be heading to Euro 2024 with France and another concern for Arsenal would be the player getting injured as he will not have had a proper break after a long, intense season.

Arsenal make the correct decision to not allow William Saliba to participate in the Olympics

Unlike the Euros, Arsenal have a say in whether they allow their players to go to the Olympics in Paris this summer or not. The Gunners have made the right decision as the centre-back is too important to them to miss games and not get a proper pre-season under his belt.

Arteta will have ambitions of challenging for the Premier League title again next season and everyone saw how important the French star was to the North London club when he got injured during the 2022/23 campaign as the Gunners fell apart without him.