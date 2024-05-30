Brighton & Hove Albion are accelerating their search for a new manager following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi, and Steve Cooper has emerged as the leading candidate, according to Mail Sport.

Cooper, who has been unemployed since being dismissed by Nottingham Forest back in December, is determined to continue his career in the Premier League, and Brighton could provide the perfect opportunity.

Brighton’s hunt for De Zerbi’s successor has been thorough and focused. The Seagulls initially showed interest in Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna. However, McKenna’s commitment to Ipswich was cemented with a new contract extending until 2028, eliminating him from the running. This development has pushed Brighton to intensify their pursuit of Cooper.

Steve Cooper wanted by Brighton and Championship clubs

Cooper has also been subject to pitches from both Burnley and Sheffield United after the pair suffered relegation back to the Championship. However, Brighton remain favourites for the Welshman at this time.

The Telegraph have also recently claimed Cooper has rejected approaches from the Clarets, with Frank Lampard now a top candidate to take the vacant role at Burnley.

Their recent performance in the Europa League, where they reached the last-16 stage before being eliminated by Roma, underlines their potential and the opportunities available for any incoming manager.

Cooper’s availability and eagerness to return to the dugout make him a compelling option for Brighton. The Seagulls are keen to secure a manager who can build on De Zerbi’s foundation and continue to drive the club forward.