Chelsea knock on the door for potential €22million transfer

Chelsea have reportedly knocked on the door of Bologna about the potential transfer of talented young defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The 22-year-old has shone in Serie A and now seems to have a host of suitors this summer, with Chelsea showing a particularly strong interest, according to Tuttosport.

Calafiori could supposedly cost around €22million, according to the report, with Atletico Madrid also in the mix for the Italy Under-21 international, who seems to be favouring a move to Juventus along with manager Thiago Motta.

It remains to be seen if Bologna will sell such an important player to a rival, however, so that might give clubs like Chelsea an edge if they step up their efforts for Calafiori in the weeks ahead.

Calafiori transfer could be ideal for Chelsea to replace Thiago Silva

Chelsea could do well to sign a top young centre-back like Calafiori in the near future, as they’re sure to miss the experience of veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva next season.

Silva left the Blues at the end of his contract, leaving a hole to be plugged in that back line, while there may also be doubts about other players as Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile haven’t been that convincing so far.

Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah also looks like one to watch as the Independent have linked him as a target for Manchester United, with CFC perhaps in need of cashing in on some homegrown players.

If Chelsea end up losing Silva and another defender in one summer, then bringing in someone like Calafiori could be key to help them stay competitive next season.

CaughtOffside understands Chelsea are also admirers of Everton’s young defender Jarrad Branthwaite, while Ronald Araujo has been linked as a target by the Evening Standard, so it’s fair to say there are a few good options out there.