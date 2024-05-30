Watch: The moment Roy Keane appeared to elbow Arsenal supporter who headbutted him at Emirates

Roy Keane has appeared in court in connection with an incident involving an Arsenal fan that took place last season.

The altercation occurred at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in September 2023, following the club’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Scott Law stands accused of assaulting the former Manchester United captain and football pundit. However, Law claims that it was Keane who initiated the confrontation.

According to Law, the incident began after he taunted Keane over Manchester United’s disallowed goal, which had been overturned by VAR.

During the trial, Law’s defense team presented slow-motion CCTV footage, which they argue shows Keane throwing an elbow at Law’s nose.

The footage was scrutinised in court as Law’s legal representatives sought to support their argument that Keane was the aggressor in the incident.

Watch the moment Keane allegedly elbowed the Arsenal fan below:

Footage Courtesy: Mirror Football

The court will continue to examine the evidence presented by both parties before reaching a verdict.

MIcah Richards, who was present at the time of the incident, is scheduled to appear in front of the court to give his statement on Friday.

 

