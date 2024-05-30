Manchester United are reportedly considering a possible transfer move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, who could move for around £25million this summer.

The Red Devils have worrying gaps in defence after the departure of Raphael Varane at the end of his contract, while many fans will also surely feel there’s a need to invest in upgrades on the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and the ageing Jonny Evans, while Lisandro Martinez has done well when fit but has just had a difficult season with injuries.

Chalobah could be a smart option for Man Utd, and the Independent claim he’s now on their radar as it looks like Chelsea are under pressure to sell a homegrown player in order to keep in line with Financial Fair Play rules.

The 24-year-old has mostly been a solid and reliable performer at Stamford Bridge, though he’s had spells out of the side, so some United fans might well feel they could aim a bit higher than someone who hasn’t always been first choice for one of their rivals, who have been struggling in a similar way to them in recent years.

Chalobah transfer: Man United may have other names on their radar

If Chalobah really can move for as little as £25m then it could be a good move for United, though one imagines they might also do well to at least consider other options, and there are a few who have been linked in recent times.

Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked with United by the Evening Standard, while CaughtOffside understands that Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite also seems to be emerging as one of their priorities in that position.

One issue with Branthwaite is that he’d probably be very expensive, perhaps as much as £80m, so it might be that Chalobah might be viewed as better value for money, even if he’s not as exciting a player.