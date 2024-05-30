Chelsea have reportedly secured the services of Enzo Maresca as their new head coach, per The Telegraph. The 44-year-old tactician, whose managerial prowess has been honed through years of dedication within the Manchester City ranks is set to embark on a new chapter after getting Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League.

Maresca’s appointment comes on the heels of a successful stint at Leicester City, where he masterminded their return to the Premier League by clinching the Championship title.

The negotiation process has been swift yet meticulous, with lawyers finalising the details of Maresca’s five-year contract. Speculation abounds that an official announcement could be imminent, potentially before the weekend, marking the formal commencement of Maresca’s tenure at Chelsea.

Amidst a competitive shortlist that included names such as Roberto De Zerbi, Kieran McKenna, and Thomas Frank, Maresca emerged as the standout candidate. His reputation as a tactician par excellence, coupled with his tenure as an assistant to Pep Guardiola, earned him the resounding endorsement of Chelsea’s ownership.

Maresca’s footballing philosophy aligns seamlessly with Chelsea’s vision for the future. His obsession with possession and positional play not only mirrors the club’s ethos but also promises to elevate their on-field performances to new heights next season.

With his release clause at the King Power Stadium reportedly between £8m and £10m, Maresca’s arrival represents a significant investment by Chelsea in somebody that is relatively new to being a first-team manager, and one that is yet to taste being the chief of a Premier League football club.

It remains a high risk indeed, especially when you consider they had a highly respected and vastly experienced head coach in Mauricio Pochettino, who also likes to play fancy football.