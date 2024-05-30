Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a significant summer transfer move for Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. According to sources, including Italian outlet Il Mattino, the Blues were contemplating a bid that would include Romelu Lukaku plus cash to persuade Napoli to part with their star forward during the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea have long been linked with a move for Osimhen, who has established himself as one of Serie A’s most prolific strikers. However, they are not alone in their pursuit. Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race, viewing Osimhen as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, whose future at the Parisian club is over and a move to Real Madrid looks almost certain to go through.

Despite PSG’s interest, Osimhen is reported to have a preference for a move to the Premier League. This inclination gives Chelsea a distinct advantage, as the Nigerian forward is keen on testing himself in what is often regarded as the most competitive football league in the world.

The Nigerian international has scored 76 goals in 133 games for Napoli since his move from Ligue 1 side Lille.

Amidst these transfer speculations, Chelsea are also undergoing a managerial change. The club is on the verge of appointing Enzo Maresca as head coach, following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season.

Chelsea and Napoli are not working on a swap deal involving Lukaku and Osimhen

According to a recent update given by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, as it stands, Chelsea and Napoli are not actively working on a direct swap deal involving Osimhen and Lukaku. However, Chelsea are firm on their valuation of Lukaku, insisting on a £38 million release clause for any club interested in acquiring the Belgian striker this summer.

The 31-year-old scored 21 goals in all competitions during his loan spell with AS Roma in the just-finished campaign.