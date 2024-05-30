Chelsea trio likely to be sold as Blues could pursue as many as four new transfers for Enzo Maresca

Chelsea could reportedly be busy in this summer’s transfer window, and Victor Osimhen is among the big name targets that could be delivered to incoming new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Blues recently sacked Mauricio Pochettino as manager and it looks like further changes can be expected, with three players in Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja and Ian Maatsen described as likely to be sold by the club, according to a report in the Sun.

Chelsea will need to sell before they can buy in order to keep in line with Financial Fair Play rules, which has hit clubs like Everton and Nottingham Forest in recent times, and which will no doubt have spooked others.

The Sun claim that Chelsea have big plans for signings such as Napoli and Nigeria striker Osimhen, while Tosin Adarabioyo and James Trafford are other names mentioned.

In total, the report suggests CFC could make around four signings, and one imagines three sales like Chalobah, Broja and Maatsen could go a long way to giving the west London giants the money to afford incomings.

Maresca expected to have control over Chelsea transfers, says Fabrizio Romano

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column earlier today, Fabrizio Romano stated that Maresca would have some control over transfer decisions at Chelsea once his appointment is confirmed.

“We’re just waiting for the official announcement on Enzo Maresca being named the new Chelsea manager. As I told you yesterday, it’s a ‘here we go’ – everything is done, and I can confirm it’s a contract until 2029 with the option of a further year. Everything with Maresca’s staff is also almost sorted – he will bring five members of staff with him from Leicester City, including former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero, with everything being completed between all the parties involved,” Romano said.

“Maresca will also have an important role in deciding what to do with some of the talents at the club. There are some players who will leave Chelsea, for sure, and there are some waiting to speak to the manager and to see what he will decide to do. The Chelsea board are also waiting to have a conversation with Maresca to see what he will do with, for example, Omari Hutchinson.

“Hutchinson impressed on loan at Ipswich Town last season and now many clubs have asked about him, including Ajax and Stuttgart, while Ipswich are also pushing to have him back after his fantastic season with the club. There is strong interest in the player, and Maresca will be involved in the decision.

“It’s the same with Andrey Santos – there is a lot of interest from different countries, and it’s also possible we could see him return to Strasbourg. His performances there since joining Patrick Vieira’s side on loan in January have been great, so there is a possibility that he will continue there, but Chelsea want to discuss it with Maresca first.”