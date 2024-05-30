Chelsea are keen on signing the Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, the player is yet to agree on a new deal with Inter Milan and he is demanding wages of around €36 million for three seasons. It will be interesting to see if the Italian giants are willing to accept his wage demands.

Chelsea are keeping tabs on the situation and they could look to swoop in for the Argentine international in the coming weeks.

It is no secret that Chelsea need to bring in a quality attacker and Lautaro Martinez would be a solid acquisition. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he has proven himself with club and country.

He was a part of the Argentina squad that won the World Cup in 2022 and he has helped Inter Milan win the league title This season.

Martinez has 27 goals and 7 assists in all competitions and he could be the ideal striker for Chelsea. Apart from his ability to find the back of the net consistently, Martinez is a creative forward who will help bring others into the game. His link up play and passing in the final third will help open up goal scoring opportunities for his teammates as well.

Chelsea need Lautaro Martinez

Chelsea need a complete forward like him leading the line for them if they want to compete for trophies next season. They have had two mediocre campaigns and a club of their stature will look to bounce back strongly. They have the resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Martinez will feel that he has proven himself in Italy over the years and a new challenge could be quite exciting for him. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could be an attractive destination for the South American forward.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can secure an agreement with Inter Milan first.