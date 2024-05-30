Liverpool are set to reward Conor Bradley for his impressive performances this past season.

The 20-year-old has established himself as an important first-team player for Liverpool, especially during injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold. Bradley put on assured displays in the absence of the England international and Arne Slot is ready to reward him with a new deal, according to TEAMtalk.

Bradley is a prodigious young talent with a bright future ahead of himself, and he could be a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons. It is no surprise that the club are looking to secure his long-term future. Offering him a new deal would be a wise decision, and it is fair to assume that the youngster is likely to commit his future to the club.

The Northern Ireland international has already shown that he is good enough to compete this level and he is only going to get better with experience and coaching. He will help push Alexander-Arnold for the starting spot next season. Bradley can be a more reliable option than Alexander-Arnold defensively, and it will be interesting to see if he can improve his game going forward.

The 20-year-old has proven himself to be quite capable going forward, but he needs to improve a lot more if he wants to dislodge Alexander-Arnold from the starting lineup.

It will be interesting to see if Slot is willing to give him ample opportunities next season. With no real cover in the right back department, a loan exit seems unlikely and Liverpool will keep him at the club next season as a squad player.

It will be interesting to see if Slot decides to move Alexander-Arnold into the midfield and give Bradley more first team opportunities next season.