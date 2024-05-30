Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on securing the services of Pedro Goncalves from Sporting CP this summer.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

This potential high-profile transfer underlines the club’s ambition, spearheaded by manager Oliver Glasner and sporting director Dougie Freedman, to bolster their squad with top-tier talent.

Pedro Goncalves, Sporting CP’s dynamic No. eight, has been in scintillating form throughout the 2023/24 season. The Portuguese international netted 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. His remarkable performance has inevitably caught the eye of several top clubs across Europe.

Palace are closely monitoring Goncalves’ situation in Lisbon. However, the Eagles are currently reluctant to meet Sporting CP’s hefty £68 million asking price. This financial hurdle is compounded by the interest of other Premier League clubs such as Wolverhampton Wanderers and Serie A giants Napoli, both of whom are also reportedly interested in Goncalves. Despite the keen interest, none of these clubs appear willing to initiate negotiations at the quoted price, as per sources from us at CaughtOffside.

Crystal Palace to back Glasner in the transfer market

The potential departure of key players Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze could drive Crystal Palace to push harder for Goncalves. Both Olise and Eze have been integral to Palace’s recent successes, and their exits would leave significant gaps in the squad. Thus, acquiring a player of Goncalves’ caliber could be seen as a necessary step to maintain and enhance the team’s quality.

Glasner and Freedman’s transfer strategy this summer reflects a clear ambition to elevate Palace’s standing in the Premier League. The club is aiming high, and the pursuit of a talent like Goncalves is a testament to their intent to bolster their squad under Oliver Glasner.