Exclusive: Crystal Palace face competition from Serie A giants to land €80m target

Under Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace have been reborn, and if results towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign are something to go by, the Eagles are in for a tremendous 2024/25.

The club do, however, face the prospect of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze leaving according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the club’s transfer plans.

That may go some way to explaining why the South Londoners are monitoring the situation of Sporting’s €80m-rated, Pedro Goncalves.

Crystal Palace want Pedro Goncalves

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay for the Portuguese giants of late and they’ll arguably be loathe to lose a player of his enviable talent, but if they receive offers for the asking price, that will be too good a deal to turn down.

Though he hasn’t angled for a move away, it’s understood that Goncalves is nevertheless open to the idea of leaving the club this summer.

His 18 goals and 14 assists for the Liga Portugal side, per WhoScored, make him a very attractive signing indeed.

Alongside Palace, Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Napoli are credited with an interest, but the difficulty for Sporting is that none of the clubs mentioned appear willing to advance any talks for the price they’re being quoted at this stage say CaughtOffside sources.

Wolves could sell Pedro Neto to either Arsenal, Liverpool or Man United, all of whom are showing an interest, and that would help fund any deal for Goncalves, however, it would still prove to be an expensive acquisition.

If Sporting were to bring their price down, then we can expect a bidding war for the player, but at €80m, he looks set to stay put in Portugal for now.