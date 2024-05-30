Chelsea & Real Madrid transfer target waiting to decide future, €50-60m fee could be an issue

There is still no firm decision on Alphonso Davies’ future as the Bayern Munich left-back continues to attract interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

The Canada international has been a star performer for Bayern for a number of years now, and one imagines there’ll continue to be a great deal of interest in him as he nears the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano provided his latest understanding of Davies’ situation, while this follows HITC linking the 23-year-old as a target for Chelsea as well.

It seems Romano is more aware of interest from Real Madrid than from Chelsea, though he has also admitted that the player’s asking price could be a problem for the decision-makers at the Bernabeu, who are seemingly not willing to pay €50-60million for him.

Davies transfer: What next for the Bayern left-back?

Discussing the latest on Davies’ situation, Romano said: “It’s gone a little quiet on Alphonso Davies and that’s because we’re basically waiting for the player to decide what he wants to do. Real Madrid remain interested but, as I’ve always said, they don’t plan to spend €50-60m on him; but first of all, Alphonso has to inform soon Bayern about decision whether to stay at the club with a new deal or not.”

If Madrid decide they won’t pay up for Davies, then Chelsea would surely do well to get involved as they look in need of an upgrade on unconvincing duo Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell.

Cucurella’s form has improved a bit recently, but he’s not been the most consistent performer since arriving at Stamford Bridge, while Chilwell has had a lot of problems with injuries.

A fully fit and confident Davies would surely be an upgrade on those two, even if it perhaps seems Real Madrid would be the more likely destination for him as things currently stand.