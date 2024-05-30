Chelsea are keen on signing a quality central defender and they have identified Jules Kounde as a target.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea have been a long-time admirer of the French defender and they have made previous attempts to sign the player. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

Enzo Maresca is expected to take over at Chelsea and he has identified the Barcelona defender as a summer target. It will be interesting to see if the Blues can secure an agreement with Barcelona this summer.

The Spanish outfit are going through financial difficulties and they might consider selling the Frenchman if a lucrative offer is presented. Kounde has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be a key player for Chelsea.

The 25-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a full back. He could form a quality partnership with Levi Colwill at the heart of the Chelsea defence next season.

Jules Kounde might fancy Chelsea switch

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an attractive one for the player as well. He has shown his quality in the Spanish league with Sevilla and Barcelona. He might be open to a new challenge at the stage of his career.

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be quite attractive. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea follow-up on their interest with an official offer in the coming weeks.

It is no secret that they need to bring in a quality central defender this summer. They should look to improve their attacking unit as well.