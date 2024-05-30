Fabrizio Romano shares latest on Liverpool star amid Saudi Arabia links

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s future with the club.

Recent reports from The Guardian had suggested that Saudi Arabia’s lucrative football league was targeting a world-class goalkeeper, with Alisson identified as a potential summer signing.

The prospect of such a move raised questions about the future of Liverpool’s shot-stopper.

But it has been reported that the player is currently happy with his situation, and wants to stay at Anfield.

This has been reiterated by Fabrizio Romano, who shared an update on the Brazilian’s future on X.

He said:

“Understand Liverpool are planning with Alisson as part of their squad for next season despite Saudi links.”

“There were approaches from Saudi clubs in March but nothing advanced, concrete so far.”

“Alisson and Liverpool’s priority is to continue together.”

Boost for new manager Arne Slot

This news will be a significant boost for Liverpool’s new manager, Arne Slot, who takes over the reigns from Jurgen Klopp.

As the club prepares for a phase of transition, retaining key players like Alisson, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk is crucial for maintaining stability and morale within the squad.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly targetting Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow as a back-up to Caoimhin Kelleher who is expected to leave the club this summer for regular playing time.