Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Newcastle pursuit of 25-year-old

Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

He will be out of contract next month and he has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks. Journalist Fabrizio Romano believes that the 25-year-old will end up at Newcastle United despite links with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and AC Milan.

“Newcastle want Tosin (Adarabioyo) and Lloyd Kelly, I expect Lloyd Kelly to 100% be a Newcastle player in the summer transfer window.” Fabrizio Romano told the Debrief podcast as relayed by Newcastle World.

Kelly has been a reliable performer for Bournemouth and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle as well. Signing a quality player like him on a free transfer would represent an excellent bit of business for the Magpies. They will need to improve their defensive unit and Kelly could form a quality partnership with Sven Botman.

Lloyd Kelly will help Newcastle improve

The 25-year-old defender is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Newcastle. The Magpies will have to improve defensively if they want to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons. They have had a disappointing season despite substantial investment and Newcastle will hope to bounce back strongly next year and secure Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, Kelly will be fully aware of the fact that this is a major step up in his career and he will look to help Newcastle build a squad capable of challenging for trophies. The 25-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a left back. It will be interesting to see if he can help Newcastle tighten up defensively and perform at a high-level next season.