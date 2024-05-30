“Concrete option” – Fabrizio Romano on how close new manager was to Chelsea and another top job

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Hansi Flick and links with other clubs before he eventually ended up taking up the option to become Barcelona’s new manager.

The German tactician has just been officially announced as Xavi’s replacement at Barca, while Vincent Kompany’s appointment at Bayern Munich has also been made official.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained how Flick was also a concrete option for the Bayern job before they decided to go down a different route and hire Kompany instead.

It seems, however, that the Flick to Chelsea links were not as concrete, with the former Germany manager also seemingly really keen on the dream job at Barcelona, waiting to hear from president Joan Laporta about the opportunity.

Flick could have been a good option for Chelsea due to his experience of winning major trophies, but the Blues have instead gambled on a different approach, with Romano confirming that a deal is edging closer for Enzo Maresca to leave Leicester City and take over from the recently-sacked Mauricio Pochettino.

Flick joins Barcelona and Chelsea links were never concrete

“We’ve also had manager news at both Bayern Munich and Barcelona, with the clubs officially announcing Vincent Kompany and Hansi Flick, respectively, as their choices to take over from the 2024/25 season,” Romano said.

“Flick attracted speculation for some time before finally ending up at Barca, so I wanted to clarify some details here. It’s true that he was a concrete option for Bayern, they decided to go for different kind of coach in the end, going for a younger manager with Kompany, but Flick was on the list.

“However, there was never any contact with Chelsea – despite rumours, Flick and Tuchel were never in negotiations. Flick really wanted the Barcelona job, it was his dream and so talks with English clubs were never concrete as he was really hoping and waiting for a call from Barca president Joan Laporta.”

On Maresca to Chelsea, Romano added: “We’re just waiting for the official announcement on Enzo Maresca being named the new Chelsea manager. As I told you yesterday, it’s a ‘here we go’ – everything is done, and I can confirm it’s a contract until 2029 with the option of a further year.

“Everything with Maresca’s staff is also almost sorted – he will bring five members of staff with him from Leicester City, including former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero, with everything being completed between all the parties involved.”