Frank Lampard is being considered for the vacant role to become the new manager of Burnley, following the shock departure of Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich, according to The Athletic.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

Former England midfielder and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been out of management since the end of the 2022/2023 season, following a brief stint as Chelsea’s interim manager.

Lampard stepped in after the dismissal of Graham Potter but struggled to make a significant impact, securing just one win in 11 games, resulting in a mere nine percent win rate.

Prior to his temporary role at Chelsea, Lampard’s last permanent managerial position was with Everton. He took charge in January 2022 but was sacked almost a year later in January 2023 after a series of disappointing performances, which saw him achieve a win rate of only 27% over 44 games.

This track record has raised questions about his capability to manage a team over a sustained period, especially considering he has not been able to maintain a managerial position for longer than 18 months since his initial dismissal by Chelsea in January 2021.

Frank Lampard is a top candidate to become the new Burnley manager

Despite these challenges, Lampard has emerged as a potential candidate for the managerial vacancy at Burnley. The role became available after Vincent Kompany, who successfully led Burnley to promotion as EFL Championship champions in his first season, departed for Bayern Munich following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League.

Kompany’s successor will face the significant task of emulating his immediate success, a challenge that Lampard would presumably be expected to meet if appointed.

Steve Cooper, former Nottingham Forest manager, had been considered for the Burnley job but has ruled himself out of contention after rejecting any approach from the Clarets. This leaves Lampard among an unspecified number of candidates being evaluated by the club.

In the meantime, Craig Bellamy, who served as Kompany’s assistant last season, has been appointed to steer the team until a permanent manager is selected.