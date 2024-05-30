Arsenal rival Chelsea for potential transfer of 22-year-old talent

Arsenal are reportedly showing an interest in Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman, who has also previously revealed Chelsea’s efforts to sign him.

The talented 22-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game, though a move to a big Premier League club won’t be imminent due to his recovery from injury which will see him miss Euro 2024 and part of the next Eredivisie season, according to the Telegraph.

Arsenal seemingly like Hartman, and Chelsea might also still be a team to watch in the race for his signature, with the Telegraph noting that he’s viewed as a player who is ready to make the jump to English football.

The Netherlands international could be an important addition to this Arsenal squad amid doubts about Mikel Arteta’s first choice left-back, with all three of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu sharing that role in the season just gone.

Hartman transfer: Should Arsenal and Chelsea try signing the Feyenoord star?

Hartman could also surely do a job for Chelsea, who have Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell at left-back, but with neither player really looking like convincing long-term options in that area of the pitch.

Cucurella looked promising when he first made the move to Stamford Bridge, but he’s proven a bit of a disappointment, while Chilwell’s injury record isn’t the best.

Arsenal is surely the more exciting project than Chelsea at the moment, given the fine job Mikel Arteta has done at the Emirates Stadium, but Hartman might also look at CFC as a club committed to giving young players a chance and decide that could be the best next step for his career.

The Telegraph note that Arsenal are also eyeing another Dutch youngster in the form of Ajax’s Jorrel Hato for that position, though he recently signed a new contract, so neither of these players seem like easy targets.